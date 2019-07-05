Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Primavera, Vol. 2

Primavera, Vol. 2

Galdo Primavera

Primavera Music  • Latin  • 2019

1

Se Te Ve

 🅴

Galdo Primavera

2:21

2

El Viejo de la Nueva

Galdo Primavera

2:52

3

Adan y Eva

 🅴

Galdo Primavera

2:54

4

Culote

 🅴

Galdo Primavera

3:18

5

Crosfitera

Galdo Primavera

2:44

6

Quiere Calle

Galdo Primavera

2:23

7

De Vuelta Al 97

Galdo Primavera

2:52

8

Siempre Galdo

 🅴

Galdo Primavera

2:32

