Альбом
Постер альбома Redundant Tautologies

Redundant Tautologies

Fatherington Carstairs

Fatherington Carstairs  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Snake with Legs to Die For

Fatherington Carstairs

2:39

2

Diffident Computer Mutual Admiration

Fatherington Carstairs

1:38

3

Cynthia Felgate Hillwalking

Fatherington Carstairs

2:48

4

The Morning After the Morning Before

Fatherington Carstairs

3:33

5

Wasp in the Maternity Ward

Fatherington Carstairs

3:52

6

Ate a Malteser but It Was the Moon

Fatherington Carstairs

3:07

7

Falling Asleep While Your Cave Is on Fire

Fatherington Carstairs

1:27

8

Fruit Is Not the Only Fruit

Fatherington Carstairs

1:56

9

How Many Crayons Can You Fit in Your Mouth

Fatherington Carstairs

1:37

10

Lost My Teeth in a Gravity Home

Fatherington Carstairs

2:42

11

I Will Try Not to Moult

Fatherington Carstairs

2:38

12

Catch in the Armour

Fatherington Carstairs

2:57

13

Successfully Affixed Dentures Despite Poor Lighting

Fatherington Carstairs

2:02

14

Syncopated Puppy Farm

Fatherington Carstairs

0:47

15

Daryl Revok's First Holy Communion

Fatherington Carstairs

2:23

16

Dancing Bear (Half a Previous Owner)

Fatherington Carstairs

2:23

17

Playing Buckaroo in a Tent on St Swithin's Day

Fatherington Carstairs

2:14

18

Pouring Martinis in the Back of a Van

Fatherington Carstairs

2:56

19

Formula One Tropical Fruit Flavour

Fatherington Carstairs

2:12

20

Drunken Priest Complains About Property Prices

Fatherington Carstairs

2:04

21

Pop Tin Peaches (1987 Icecream Remix)

Fatherington Carstairs

4:05

22

Starburst (Dream) Topic (Reality)

Fatherington Carstairs

2:19

