Redundant Tautologies

Fatherington Carstairs
1
Snake with Legs to Die For
2
Diffident Computer Mutual Admiration
3
Cynthia Felgate Hillwalking
4
The Morning After the Morning Before
5
Wasp in the Maternity Ward
6
Ate a Malteser but It Was the Moon
7
Falling Asleep While Your Cave Is on Fire
8
Fruit Is Not the Only Fruit
9
How Many Crayons Can You Fit in Your Mouth
10
Lost My Teeth in a Gravity Home
11
I Will Try Not to Moult
12
Catch in the Armour
13
Successfully Affixed Dentures Despite Poor Lighting
14
Syncopated Puppy Farm
15
Daryl Revok's First Holy Communion
16
Dancing Bear (Half a Previous Owner)
17
Playing Buckaroo in a Tent on St Swithin's Day
18
Pouring Martinis in the Back of a Van
19
Formula One Tropical Fruit Flavour
20
Drunken Priest Complains About Property Prices
21
Pop Tin Peaches (1987 Icecream Remix)
22
Starburst (Dream) Topic (Reality)
Such Small Portions