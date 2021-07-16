Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Violet Flame

The Violet Flame

Joel Andrews

Valley Entertainment  • New Age  • 2021

1

The Violet Flame, Pt. 1 - Spirit Dancing

Joel Andrews

5:30

2

The Violet Flame, Pt. 2 - Mystical Delights

Joel Andrews

4:19

3

The Violet Flame, Pt. 3 - Timelessness

Joel Andrews

2:15

4

The Violet Flame, Pt. 4 - Transcendence

Joel Andrews

2:36

5

The Violet Flame, Pt. 5 - Release of Pain

Joel Andrews

4:12

6

The Violet Flame, Pt. 6 - Exaltation

Joel Andrews

4:20

7

Violet Joy, Pt. 1 - Violet Joy

Joel Andrews

1:52

8

Violet Joy, Pt. 2 - Joyful Release

Joel Andrews

3:08

9

Violet Joy, Pt. 3 - Contemplation

Joel Andrews

3:59

10

Violet Joy, Pt. 4 - Streams of Joy

Joel Andrews

3:31

11

Violet Joy, Pt. 5 - Joy's Ecstasy

Joel Andrews

4:19

