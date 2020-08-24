Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Binaural 4, 5, 6 Hz

Binaural 4, 5, 6 Hz

Nature Frequency

New Age Three Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

4 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 1

Nature Frequency

4:58

2

4 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 2

Nature Frequency

4:41

3

4 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 3

Nature Frequency

4:58

4

4 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 4

Nature Frequency

4:44

5

4 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 5

Nature Frequency

4:58

6

5 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 1

Nature Frequency

4:55

7

5 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 2

Nature Frequency

4:50

8

5 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 3

Nature Frequency

5:10

9

5 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 4

Nature Frequency

5:13

10

5 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 5

Nature Frequency

4:40

11

6 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 1

Nature Frequency

5:22

12

6 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 2

Nature Frequency

5:14

13

6 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 3

Nature Frequency

4:44

14

6 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 4

Nature Frequency

5:15

15

6 Hz Binaural Waves, Nature Sounds 5

Nature Frequency

4:42

