Сингл
Постер альбома MTV UNPLUGGED II (Live)

MTV UNPLUGGED II (Live)

Die Fantastischen Vier

Rekord Music and Distribution  • Поп-музыка  • 2012

1

Fornika (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

5:41

2

Ernten was wir säen (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:50

3

Danke (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:50

4

Dann mach doch mal (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:47

5

Geboren (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:20

6

Ichisichisichisich (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

6:48

7

Smudo in Zukunft (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

5:12

8

Mehr nehmen (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:13

9

Pipis und Popos (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

5:41

10

Mantra (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

6:25

11

Mission Ypsilon (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

3:42

12

Was wollen wir noch mehr (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

8:09

13

Bring It Back (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

3:42

14

Gebt uns ruhig die Schuld (Den Rest könnt ihr behalten) [Unplugged II] [Live]

 🅴

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:57

15

Kaputt (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:11

16

Einfach Sein (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:45

17

Populär (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

4:45

18

Troy (Unplugged II) [Live]

Die Fantastischen Vier

7:02

