The Rockfield Mixes Plus

Ian Gillan Band
1
Clear Air Turbulence (Studio Demo)
2
Five Moons (Studio Demo)
3
Over The Hill (Studio Demo)
4
Angelo Manchenio (Studio Demo)
5
Money Lender (Studio Demo)
6
Goodhand Liza (Studio Demo)
7
This Is The Way (Studio Demo)
8
Apathy (Studio Backing Track)
9
Over The Hill (Live, Hiroshima)
10
Smoke On The Water (Live, Hiroshima)
11
Interview (with Ray Fenwick)
12
Mercury High (Studio Backing Track)
Ian Gillan Band/Gillan - Classics
Child In Time
Live At The Budokan
Rarities 1975-1977
Live Yubin Chokin Hall, Hiroshima 1977
Live At The Rainbow
Stick With Me Baby
Grand Hotel (Remastered & Expanded Edition)
Surfin' Safari
Pne Coliseum, Vancouver, June 6th, 1970 (Doxy Collection, Remastered, Live on Fm Broadcasting)
Car Radio Sounds
Live At Leeds