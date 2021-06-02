Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Physics, Scientists and Radiation

Physics, Scientists and Radiation

Avs Silvester

Avs Silvester  • Рок  • 2021

1

Starting of Primordial Nucleosynthesis (Intro)

Avs Silvester

3:18

2

Vavilov-cherenkov Radiation

Avs Silvester

3:36

3

Inexorable Beta-decay

Avs Silvester

4:01

4

Span of Lonesome Neutrino Through Wolfenstein

Avs Silvester

3:16

5

Deadly Confrontation of Bohr and Einstein

Avs Silvester

3:48

6

Happiness of Marie Sklodowska-curie

Avs Silvester

3:48

7

Laughter of Landau and Lifshitz

Avs Silvester

3:18

8

Damned Huygens-fresnel Principle

 🅴

Avs Silvester

3:23

9

Perspicacious X-rays

Avs Silvester

3:34

10

Grace of Gamma Particles

Avs Silvester

3:05

11

Achievments of Soviet Nuclear Physics

Avs Silvester

3:21

12

What Is the Nature of Grand Design?

Avs Silvester

7:54

13

Hidden Spent Nuclear Fuel (Outro)

Avs Silvester

3:46

1

Starting of Primordial Nucleosynthesis (Intro)

Avs Silvester

3:18

2

Vavilov-cherenkov Radiation

Avs Silvester

3:36

3

Inexorable Beta-decay

Avs Silvester

4:01

4

Span of Lonesome Neutrino Through Wolfenstein

Avs Silvester

3:16

5

Deadly Confrontation of Bohr and Einstein

Avs Silvester

3:48

6

Happiness of Marie Sklodowska-curie

Avs Silvester

3:48

7

Laughter of Landau and Lifshitz

Avs Silvester

3:18

8

Damned Huygens-fresnel Principle

 🅴

Avs Silvester

3:23

9

Perspicacious X-rays

Avs Silvester

3:34

10

Grace of Gamma Particles

Avs Silvester

3:05

11

Achievments of Soviet Nuclear Physics

Avs Silvester

3:21

12

What Is the Nature of Grand Design?

Avs Silvester

7:54

13

Hidden Spent Nuclear Fuel (Outro)

Avs Silvester

3:46

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Tamam Shud

Tamam Shud

Постер альбома Landscapes

Landscapes

Постер альбома The Goat

The Goat