Avs Silvester
1
Starting of Primordial Nucleosynthesis (Intro)
2
Vavilov-cherenkov Radiation
3
Inexorable Beta-decay
4
Span of Lonesome Neutrino Through Wolfenstein
5
Deadly Confrontation of Bohr and Einstein
6
Happiness of Marie Sklodowska-curie
7
Laughter of Landau and Lifshitz
8
Damned Huygens-fresnel Principle
9
Perspicacious X-rays
10
Grace of Gamma Particles
11
Achievments of Soviet Nuclear Physics
12
What Is the Nature of Grand Design?
13
Hidden Spent Nuclear Fuel (Outro)
Tamam Shud
Landscapes
The Goat