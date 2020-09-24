Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Lonely Night with the Memories

Lonely Night with the Memories

Smooth Jazz 24H

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Island Just for Us

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:43

2

Only Happy Days

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:53

3

Creatively Vital

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:11

4

Emotionally Transparent

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:11

5

Ultimate Closeness

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:21

6

Feelings, Deeds, Hopes and Dreams

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:37

7

Unvarnished Truth

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:05

8

Resistance to Greater Love

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:45

9

Your Inner Light

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:41

10

Sensitive Issues of Love

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:45

11

Tear-Jerking Sentiment

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:37

12

Uplifting Emotional Release

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:06

13

Instrumental Fusion of Your Colors

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:26

14

Dream Spot Around the Corner

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:50

15

Lady in Light Grey

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:37

16

Following in Your Footsteps

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:11

17

The Abyss of the Sky at Midnight

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:41

18

Evening Smoke

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:43

19

Something You May Know

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:37

20

Tears Left

Smooth Jazz 24H

3:18

