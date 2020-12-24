Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Instrumental Saxophone

Instrumental Saxophone

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

Gold Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Instrumental Saxophone

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

2:54

2

Midnight Session

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:24

3

Canadian Summer

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

2:50

4

Smile with Me

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

2:52

5

Life in a Dream

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:02

6

The Fall Winds

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:35

7

After Midnight

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:59

8

What Will Be Next

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:19

9

Moody Emotions

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:02

10

Falling in Love

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:02

11

March On, March On

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:15

12

Closet Blues

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:58

13

Leisure Time

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

2:50

14

Jazz Sax Cafe Bar

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:12

15

Sweet Emotions

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:59

16

I Love You

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:04

17

Retro Romance

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:04

18

Eyes for Brownie

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:07

19

Sensual Sax

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:51

20

The Meetin’

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

2:56

21

Don’t Skip Breakfast

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:17

22

Dinner Party Jazz Saxophone

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:04

23

San Francisco Holidays

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

3:01

24

Romantic Dinner

Easy Listening Saxophone Jazz

2:59

