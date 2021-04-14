Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Country Instrumental - Music Club

Country Instrumental - Music Club

Country Melodies

Country Wild Beats Records  • Фолк  • 2021

1

Body On Body

Country Melodies

4:32

2

Hometown Girl

Country Melodies

3:16

3

It Ain't My Fault

Country Melodies

2:57

4

Everywhere I’m Goin’

Country Melodies

2:55

5

Glitter Ain't Gold

Country Melodies

3:18

6

Heaven

Country Melodies

3:53

7

An Outlaw's Song

Country Melodies

3:36

8

What She Wants Tonight

Country Melodies

4:10

9

Rolling Stone

Country Melodies

3:10

10

All the Pretty Girls

Country Melodies

3:43

11

Wait Up For Me

Country Melodies

3:22

12

Simple

Country Melodies

3:20

13

Closer To You

Country Melodies

3:46

14

The Trouble with Wanting

Country Melodies

2:59

15

Night Train

Country Melodies

3:07

16

Pushing Up Daisies

Country Melodies

3:12

17

Everywhere But On

Country Melodies

4:15

18

Nobody But You

Country Melodies

3:09

19

Record Year

Country Melodies

3:24

