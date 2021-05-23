Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома American Sunset: Native Flute Sounds

American Sunset: Native Flute Sounds

Native Indian Flute

Shamanic Music Project  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

American Sunset, Native Flute Sounds

Native Indian Flute

3:45

2

Vision Quest

Native Indian Flute

3:29

3

Native Trance (With Canyon Sound)

Native Indian Flute

3:13

4

Mindfulness Indian Meditation - Waves Sounds

Native Indian Flute

3:45

5

Astral Journey

Native Indian Flute

3:29

6

Wild

Native Indian Flute

3:45

7

Between the Worlds, Rain Sounds

Native Indian Flute

2:57

8

Spirit Guides and Omens

Native Indian Flute

3:29

9

Traditional Spiritual Sound

Native Indian Flute

3:45

10

Full Moon - Rain Sounds

Native Indian Flute

3:29

11

Totem Poles

Native Indian Flute

3:13

12

the Last Apache (With Waves Sound)

Native Indian Flute

3:45

13

Flute Melody

Native Indian Flute

3:29

14

Moon Visions

Native Indian Flute

3:45

15

Awakening (With Forest Sound)

Native Indian Flute

2:57

16

Follow Your Heart

Native Indian Flute

3:29

17

Classical Indian Music

Native Indian Flute

3:29

18

the Last Spirit

Native Indian Flute

3:45

19

Pathways for Serenity (With Rain Sound)

Native Indian Flute

2:57

20

Native Warrior

Native Indian Flute

3:29

