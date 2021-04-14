Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Chillout After Work: Deep Melodies to Touch Your Qi

Chillout After Work: Deep Melodies to Touch Your Qi

Various Artists

Yoga Energy Records  • Инструментальная  • 2021

1

Ambient Earth Dance

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:19

2

Bright Beach

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:20

3

Inspirational Earth Vishuddha

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:28

4

Western Ayurweda

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:19

5

Forest Track for Ethnic Chillout

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

4:01

6

Celtic Water Zen

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:27

7

Restful Wind Silence

Bradley Evan PeaceYao Zen

3:24

8

Tranquilizing Bliss Mindfulness Earth Sounds

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

4:00

9

Relaxing Open Your Seven Chakras: Throat Chakra in the Garden

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

4:01

10

Mystical Soothing Wind Oasis

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

3:32

11

Mellow Pacifying Winter

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:20

12

Soft Intensive Water Chill Out Sounds

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

3:29

13

Chilling Refreshing Wind Yin & Yang

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:24

14

Stormy Water Mindfulness Music

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:15

15

Earth Dreamy Yoga

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

3:36

16

Tranquilizing Earth Buddhist World

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

4:00

17

Mystical Zen Bliss Mindfulness Forest Vibes

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:53

18

Track for Cooling Breath

Dhriti Aloki ChakraSusan Lili Calm

3:38

19

Sunny Reflective Crown Chakra in the Garden

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:36

20

Spiritual Mystical Early Morning in the Garden

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

4:00

21

Tranquilizing Water Buddhist World

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:26

22

Melancholic Mystical Yoga

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:59

23

Shamanic Mindfulness Sounds

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:17

24

Rebirth Earth Fiesta

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

4:00

25

Earth Track for Korean Chillax

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:36

26

Forest Mellow Jazz

Susan Lili CalmRajat Rama Yoga

3:37

27

Hypnotic Wind Zone

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:18

28

Delicate Mindfulness Earth Music

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:38

29

Mystical Vital Earth Chill Out

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:58

30

Spaceless Earth Power

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:28

31

Serene Ikigai in the Garden

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:57

32

Spaceless Pranayama in the Valley

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:17

33

Forest and Brazilian Beach

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

4:01

34

Chilling Wind Regeneration Root Chakra

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:29

35

World Mindfulness Forest Music

Susan Lili CalmDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:27

36

Cosmic Water Relax

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:17

37

Calmative Raindrops

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:38

38

Water Music for Inspirational Autogenic Training

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:19

39

Water Retro Bar

Dhriti Aloki ChakraHenry Mindfulness

3:24

40

Buddhist Beach

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:02

41

Infinite Dvadasanta Practice in the Forest

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:25

42

Calm Earth Sounds for Pacifying Yoga

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:36

43

Soothing Nabhi Chakra

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:29

44

Japanese Mindfulness Music in the Water

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:27

45

Water Gateway to Smooth Temple

Henry MindfulnessDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:25

46

Refreshing Mbsr

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

3:36

47

Chilling Soothing Manipura

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

3:56

48

Mystical Mindfulness Forest Sounds

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

4:00

49

Shamanic Wind Therapy

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:25

50

Delicate Power

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:37

51

Ethnic Relaxing Water Sounds

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:38

52

Cosmic Mindfulness Water Vibes

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:30

53

Cosmic Forest Chill Out Music

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

3:27

54

Bright Spiritual Mindfulness Water Sounds

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:13

55

Joyful Forest Entertainment

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:27

56

Tranquilizing Peaceful Ikigai in the Garden

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:57

57

Chinese Sacral Chakra in the Forest

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

4:01

58

Sunny Forest Mental Silence

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

4:00

59

Water Tunes for Hypnotic Muladhara

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:38

60

Smooth Autogenic Training in the Mountains

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

4:00

61

Birds and Natural Lake

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:18

62

Tranquilizing Smooth Forest Sounds

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:33

63

Glamour Mindfulness Wind Sounds

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

4:00

64

Chilling Inspirational Mindfulness Sounds

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:39

65

Open Your Seven Chakras: Throat Chakra in the Valley

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:36

66

Bright Tunes for Visualization Guru Chakra

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:59

67

Mellow Deep Relaxing Water Sounds

Bradley Evan PeaceYao Zen

4:00

68

Water Shamanic Mindfulness Sounds

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

4:37

69

Tantric Mindfulness Forest Vibes

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:34

70

Hypnotic Wind Chill Out

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:59

71

Spiritual Revival Forest Ambience

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:00

72

Wind Gateway to Deep Thinking

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:24

73

Chilling Earth Regeneration Root Chakra

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:36

74

Bright Subconscious Yin Yang

Susan Lili CalmDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:29

75

Soft Mindfulness

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

3:37

76

Gateway to Mindfulness

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:18

77

Spiritual Mystical Early Morning in the Valley

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:36

78

Soft Buddhist Om in the Forest

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:27

79

Bright Earth Music for Bliss Senses

Henry MindfulnessDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:45

80

Southern Ocean Waves

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:39

81

Melancholic Peaceful Manipura in the Valley

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

4:00

82

Mellow Ethnic Early Morning in the Garden

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

4:00

83

Sunny Vital Earth Voyage

Henry MindfulnessDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:19

84

Peaceful Mindfulness

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:28

85

Awakening Earth Vibrations

Bradley Evan PeaceYao Zen

3:36

86

Mellow Sounds for Hinduistic Prayers

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:00

87

Hinduistic Wind Mindfulness

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:25

88

Cosmic Early Morning in the Forest

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:39

89

Hinduistic Forest Mindfulness

Dhriti Aloki ChakraSusan Lili Calm

3:25

90

Mystical Forest Relax

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:27

91

Mystical Forest Tranquilizing Qi

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:00

92

Chilling Asiatic Earth Relax

Bradley Evan PeaceYao Zen

4:00

93

Hypnotic Bindu Chakra in the Forest

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:01

94

Melancholic Subconscious Water Yin Yang

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:18

95

Water Vibes of Magic Chillout

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:20

96

Coast and Mystical Bliss Ocean

Henry MindfulnessDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:49

97

Tranquilizing Crown Chakra in the Mountains

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

4:00

98

Relief Lake

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

4:00

99

Chinese Sacral Chakra in the Mountains

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:28

100

Mystical Early Morning

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

3:40

1

Ambient Earth Dance

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:19

2

Bright Beach

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:20

3

Inspirational Earth Vishuddha

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:28

4

Western Ayurweda

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:19

5

Forest Track for Ethnic Chillout

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

4:01

6

Celtic Water Zen

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:27

7

Restful Wind Silence

Bradley Evan PeaceYao Zen

3:24

8

Tranquilizing Bliss Mindfulness Earth Sounds

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

4:00

9

Relaxing Open Your Seven Chakras: Throat Chakra in the Garden

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

4:01

10

Mystical Soothing Wind Oasis

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

3:32

11

Mellow Pacifying Winter

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:20

12

Soft Intensive Water Chill Out Sounds

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

3:29

13

Chilling Refreshing Wind Yin & Yang

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:24

14

Stormy Water Mindfulness Music

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:15

15

Earth Dreamy Yoga

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

3:36

16

Tranquilizing Earth Buddhist World

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

4:00

17

Mystical Zen Bliss Mindfulness Forest Vibes

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:53

18

Track for Cooling Breath

Dhriti Aloki ChakraSusan Lili Calm

3:38

19

Sunny Reflective Crown Chakra in the Garden

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:36

20

Spiritual Mystical Early Morning in the Garden

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

4:00

21

Tranquilizing Water Buddhist World

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:26

22

Melancholic Mystical Yoga

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:59

23

Shamanic Mindfulness Sounds

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:17

24

Rebirth Earth Fiesta

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

4:00

25

Earth Track for Korean Chillax

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:36

26

Forest Mellow Jazz

Susan Lili CalmRajat Rama Yoga

3:37

27

Hypnotic Wind Zone

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:18

28

Delicate Mindfulness Earth Music

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:38

29

Mystical Vital Earth Chill Out

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:58

30

Spaceless Earth Power

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:28

31

Serene Ikigai in the Garden

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:57

32

Spaceless Pranayama in the Valley

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:17

33

Forest and Brazilian Beach

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

4:01

34

Chilling Wind Regeneration Root Chakra

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:29

35

World Mindfulness Forest Music

Susan Lili CalmDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:27

36

Cosmic Water Relax

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:17

37

Calmative Raindrops

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:38

38

Water Music for Inspirational Autogenic Training

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:19

39

Water Retro Bar

Dhriti Aloki ChakraHenry Mindfulness

3:24

40

Buddhist Beach

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:02

41

Infinite Dvadasanta Practice in the Forest

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:25

42

Calm Earth Sounds for Pacifying Yoga

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:36

43

Soothing Nabhi Chakra

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:29

44

Japanese Mindfulness Music in the Water

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:27

45

Water Gateway to Smooth Temple

Henry MindfulnessDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:25

46

Refreshing Mbsr

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

3:36

47

Chilling Soothing Manipura

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

3:56

48

Mystical Mindfulness Forest Sounds

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

4:00

49

Shamanic Wind Therapy

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:25

50

Delicate Power

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:37

51

Ethnic Relaxing Water Sounds

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:38

52

Cosmic Mindfulness Water Vibes

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:30

53

Cosmic Forest Chill Out Music

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

3:27

54

Bright Spiritual Mindfulness Water Sounds

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:13

55

Joyful Forest Entertainment

Dhriti Aloki ChakraRajat Rama Yoga

3:27

56

Tranquilizing Peaceful Ikigai in the Garden

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:57

57

Chinese Sacral Chakra in the Forest

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

4:01

58

Sunny Forest Mental Silence

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

4:00

59

Water Tunes for Hypnotic Muladhara

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:38

60

Smooth Autogenic Training in the Mountains

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

4:00

61

Birds and Natural Lake

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:18

62

Tranquilizing Smooth Forest Sounds

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:33

63

Glamour Mindfulness Wind Sounds

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

4:00

64

Chilling Inspirational Mindfulness Sounds

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:39

65

Open Your Seven Chakras: Throat Chakra in the Valley

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:36

66

Bright Tunes for Visualization Guru Chakra

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:59

67

Mellow Deep Relaxing Water Sounds

Bradley Evan PeaceYao Zen

4:00

68

Water Shamanic Mindfulness Sounds

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

4:37

69

Tantric Mindfulness Forest Vibes

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:34

70

Hypnotic Wind Chill Out

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:59

71

Spiritual Revival Forest Ambience

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:00

72

Wind Gateway to Deep Thinking

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:24

73

Chilling Earth Regeneration Root Chakra

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:36

74

Bright Subconscious Yin Yang

Susan Lili CalmDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:29

75

Soft Mindfulness

Susan Lili CalmTommy Healing

3:37

76

Gateway to Mindfulness

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:18

77

Spiritual Mystical Early Morning in the Valley

Rajat Rama YogaTommy Healing

3:36

78

Soft Buddhist Om in the Forest

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

3:27

79

Bright Earth Music for Bliss Senses

Henry MindfulnessDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:45

80

Southern Ocean Waves

Rajat Rama YogaDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:39

81

Melancholic Peaceful Manipura in the Valley

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

4:00

82

Mellow Ethnic Early Morning in the Garden

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

4:00

83

Sunny Vital Earth Voyage

Henry MindfulnessDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:19

84

Peaceful Mindfulness

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:28

85

Awakening Earth Vibrations

Bradley Evan PeaceYao Zen

3:36

86

Mellow Sounds for Hinduistic Prayers

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:00

87

Hinduistic Wind Mindfulness

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:25

88

Cosmic Early Morning in the Forest

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:39

89

Hinduistic Forest Mindfulness

Dhriti Aloki ChakraSusan Lili Calm

3:25

90

Mystical Forest Relax

Yao ZenRajat Rama Yoga

3:27

91

Mystical Forest Tranquilizing Qi

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:00

92

Chilling Asiatic Earth Relax

Bradley Evan PeaceYao Zen

4:00

93

Hypnotic Bindu Chakra in the Forest

Rajat Rama YogaYao Zen

4:01

94

Melancholic Subconscious Water Yin Yang

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:18

95

Water Vibes of Magic Chillout

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

3:20

96

Coast and Mystical Bliss Ocean

Henry MindfulnessDhriti Aloki Chakra

3:49

97

Tranquilizing Crown Chakra in the Mountains

Yao ZenBradley Evan Peace

4:00

98

Relief Lake

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

4:00

99

Chinese Sacral Chakra in the Mountains

Tommy HealingRajat Rama Yoga

3:28

100

Mystical Early Morning

Tommy HealingSusan Lili Calm

3:40