Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz in the 50s - Vol.4

Jazz in the 50s - Vol.4

Various Artists

Retro Music Box  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Dear Old Southland

various artist

3:40

2

Solitude

various artist

3:12

3

Bensonality

various artist

2:57

4

Medley Of Armstrong's Hits

various artist

8:58

5

Shadrack

various artist

2:36

6

Sweet As A Song

various artist

3:04

7

Darn That Dream

various artist

6:18

8

Yesterdays

various artist

3:23

9

Strange Fruit

various artist

3:11

10

Tempus Fugit

various artist

3:50

11

The Buzzard Song

various artist

4:09

12

The Leap

various artist

4:31

13

It's A Pity To Say Goodnight

various artist

2:46

14

Just A Sittin' And A Rockin'

various artist

3:35

15

Misty

various artist

2:55

16

Please Be Kind

various artist

3:36

17

Time Was

various artist

7:30

18

Things Ain't What They Used To Be

various artist

8:29

19

Bags & Trane - Milt Jackson & John Coltrane

various artist

7:20

20

My Favorite Things

various artist

13:46

