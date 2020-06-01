Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Wine and Jazz

Wine and Jazz

Chill Jazz Days

Banday Project  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Wine and Jazz

Chill Jazz Days

3:54

2

Sound of Blue

Chill Jazz Days

3:35

3

Relaxing Grass of Wine

Chill Jazz Days

4:38

4

Jasmine

Chill Jazz Days

4:06

5

Delicious

Chill Jazz Days

4:13

6

Wine Island

Chill Jazz Days

3:51

7

The World Is Waiting For the Sunrise

Chill Jazz Days

3:26

8

Magic Hour

Chill Jazz Days

4:01

9

Sentimental Wine

Chill Jazz Days

4:01

10

Relaxed Night

Chill Jazz Days

4:26

11

Jazz Morning Playlist Music

Chill Jazz Days

4:17

12

Green

Chill Jazz Days

3:57

13

Jazz Morning Instrumental

Chill Jazz Days

3:35

14

How Amazing You Are

Chill Jazz Days

4:30

15

Cozy Evening

Chill Jazz Days

3:35

16

Spring Wave

Chill Jazz Days

4:35

17

Before You Sleep

Chill Jazz Days

4:35

18

Just Joyful

Chill Jazz Days

3:33

