Альбом
Постер альбома The Sweet Lounge, Vol. 6: Playa d'en Bossa

The Sweet Lounge, Vol. 6: Playa d'en Bossa

Various Artists

Smoothnotes  • Поп-музыка  • 2019

1

It's Probably Me

Gabrielle Chiararo

4:08

2

Intriguing Perspectives

giacomo bondi

4:11

3

Don't Know Why

Gabrielle Chiararo

3:16

4

Copacabana - Full - B

Roberto Picernigiacomo bondi

3:04

5

Sunny Yachting

giacomo bondi

1:59

6

Fifth Floor

Blasi CristianoTopuntoli Alessandro

1:39

7

La luce dei tuoi occhi

Fausto Papetti

3:50

8

Parole parole

Gabrielle Chiararo

4:09

9

Dinner Delight

Aurys

2:28

10

My amor latino

Fausto Papetti

3:25

11

Sun

Fausto Papetti

4:28

12

Before Tomorrow

Aurys

2:28

13

Just Once

Seailles Gabrielle Camillegiacomo bondiPicerni Roberto

4:21

14

Tell Me Darling

Marianna De Rossigiacomo bondi

4:09

