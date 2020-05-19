Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Que Canten las Guitarras

Que Canten las Guitarras

Various Artists

Rehegoo Music Group  • Инструментальная  • 2020

1

S'astore

Roberto Diana

4:07

2

La Grotta di Cristallo

Gionata Prinzo

2:37

3

The Short and the Long

Meand'er

3:46

4

Paciente

Mateo Vecchiarelli

3:08

5

Fingers Under the Door

Tim Jones

3:24

6

Country Sun

The Dennis Elder Band

3:17

7

Wishing Well

ThorNton Creek

4:11

8

In the Moment

Shane Zen

3:44

9

Long Way Out

JetSet Royals

3:18

10

Light of Dawn

Chris Poe-t & The Ravens

3:38

11

Just Go On

John Thibodeaux

3:34

12

The Only One

Robert Burton Hubele

4:23

13

We Need Each Other

Harry Edwards

2:40

14

Imprescindibile Assenza

Ruggero Schillaci

3:48

15

Angeline

The Jon Storey Band

3:59

