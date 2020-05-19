Que Canten las Guitarras

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
S'astore
Roberto Diana
2
La Grotta di Cristallo
Gionata Prinzo
3
The Short and the Long
Meand'er
4
Paciente
Mateo Vecchiarelli
5
Fingers Under the Door
Tim Jones
6
Country Sun
The Dennis Elder Band
7
Wishing Well
ThorNton Creek
8
In the Moment
Shane Zen
9
Long Way Out
JetSet Royals
10
Light of Dawn
Chris Poe-t & The Ravens
11
Just Go On
John Thibodeaux
12
The Only One
Robert Burton Hubele
13
We Need Each Other
Harry Edwards
14
Imprescindibile Assenza
Ruggero Schillaci
15
Angeline
The Jon Storey Band
