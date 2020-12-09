Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Salvation Night: Need for Balance and Peace

Salvation Night: Need for Balance and Peace

Relaxing Night Music Academy

Blissful Sounds Records  • New Age  • 2020

1

Rock Your Senses

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:50

2

Give Up Cares

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:39

3

Appreciate Holy Peace

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:38

4

Give in to Lightness

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:41

5

Watch the Stars

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:31

6

Hear the Silence

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:39

7

Relax Your Body

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:42

8

Balance Your Emotions

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:53

9

Enter the Land of Imagination

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:37

10

Experience the Spiritual Order

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:28

11

Feel the Relief

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:48

12

Give It Up

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:48

13

Stay in Harmony

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:41

14

Devour the Good of the Moment

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:28

15

Learn to Rest

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:34

16

Follow Your Dreams

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:50

17

Breathe Slowly

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:28

18

Keep Balance

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:52

19

Remain in Undisturbed Order

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:57

20

Conquer the Mind Crisis

Relaxing Night Music Academy

3:48

