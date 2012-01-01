Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Calm Rivers

Calm Rivers

Relaxing Music Therapy, Nature Sounds, Water Sound Natural White Noise

Release Stress During Sleep Loops  • Инструментальная  • 2020

1

Waterfall Jungle Sounds

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:01

2

Organic Brown Noise Waves Sound

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:33

3

Kitesurfing in High Waves

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:35

4

Waves Crashing in Rough Ocean

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:00

5

Waves Splashing on Boats

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:26

6

Hear the Crashing Waves

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:00

7

Relaxing River and Sun

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:42

8

River Passing Through Forest

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:45

9

Raging River Loopable

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

0:55

10

A Tumbling Waterfall

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:52

11

2 Hours of Palms and Storms

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

0:30

12

Relaxing Ocean Sounds No Music

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:19

13

Windy Coast

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:17

14

Beat Insomnia Ocean Waves

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:30

15

Waves Water Sea Sound

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

0:54

16

For Whom the Tides Toll

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

17

Flowing Water 8 hours

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:45

18

Sun Peaking Over Roaring Waves

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

19

Ocean Surf Relax

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:01

20

Brighten Your Day Ocean Sounds

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:00

21

High Tide Waves

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:17

22

Lying on the Beach

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

23

A Sailing Ship

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:45

24

Meditation on the Beach

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

25

Travelling Ocean Waves

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:30

26

Dancing Waves at Dusk

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:46

27

Peaceful River Water Sounds

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:31

28

Awesome River Sound

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:16

29

Relaxing Dripping Waterfall

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:01

30

Gentle Lapping Waves

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:30

31

Water is Precious

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

0:54

32

Tiny Forest Waterfall Sound

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:46

33

Evening at Beach

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:15

34

Rain and Thunder in the Forest

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

0:53

35

Tidal Wave 722 Hz

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

0:54

36

Caribbean Island Sounds

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

0:35

37

Distant High Waterfall

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

0:58

38

Underwater Ocean Sounds

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:30

39

Distant Sea Tides Sound

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:30

40

Roaring Waterfall

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:12

41

Waterfall and Heavy Rain

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:30

42

Ocean Waves at Night

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

0:54

43

Relaxing Rain and River Sound

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:27

44

Glaciers and Watefalls

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:20

45

Enjoying the Waterfall

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:45

46

Sea Level Rise and Surfing

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

47

Relaxing Sound of Waves

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

0:51

48

By the Lake Loopab e Sound

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

49

Spectacular Roaring Waves

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:44

50

Holidays at Sea Shore

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:45

51

Sleep Sounds Ocean

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:45

52

Waves for Relaxation

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

0:59

53

Resting River Sound

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:03

54

River White Noise

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:27

55

Restorative Sleep Waterfall Sound

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:03

56

Ocean Waves Sound to Study

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

0:38

57

Deep Sleep with Delta Waves

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:01

58

Waterfall Cascading Down Mountainside

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:51

59

Water Sound Focus

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:13

60

Storm and Ocean Waves

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:03

61

Precipitous Coast Ocean Sound

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:00

62

Riverwalk in the Evening

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:42

63

Waterfall in Rain Forest

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:12

64

Waves Sound for Meditation

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:46

65

Splashing Waves All Day

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:34

66

A Tide of High Energy

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:28

67

Binaural Sea and Beach

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:25

68

Ocean Tides

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:00

69

Waves Rolling Ashore

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:26

70

River Floating

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

71

Rain on Lake Sound

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:03

72

Echoing Sound of Waterfall

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:27

73

Spectacular Waterfall in the Forest

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:30

74

Diving into the River

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:00

75

Sleep Better with Crashing Waves

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:31

76

Beach Surfing

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:47

77

Waves Crashing Tropical Beach

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:30

78

Swimming in the Pool

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:00

79

Melody of Waterfall

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

80

Waterfall Binaural ASMR

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:41

81

Stormy Sea Loopable White Noise

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:45

82

River Overflowing its Banks

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

2:03

83

Surf Breaking on Beach

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:32

84

Swimming Tapes Sound

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

85

Calm River Sound No Fade

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:11

86

Magnificient Waves Loopable

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:30

87

Calm Ocean

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:35

88

Storm Ambience on Beach

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:26

89

White Noise Crashing Waves

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:00

90

Giant China Ocean

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:00

91

Tales of Incredible Waves

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:08

92

Flowing River Loopable Sound

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:19

93

Fun on the Beach

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:45

94

Water Flowing Across Rocks

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:30

95

Tides Waves Winds

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:00

96

Skateboarding on Water

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:12

97

Waterfall and River Soothing Sounds

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:35

98

A Spectacular Waterfall

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

0:42

99

Waterfall Cascading Down Cliffs

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:52

100

Effects of Thunderstorm and Rain

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:31

101

Breaking Waves 144 Hz

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

0:35

102

Soft Ocean 727 Hz

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:20

103

Ripple Sound of River

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

104

Ambience Seashore Sounds

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

105

Pleasant Waterfall Noise

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:30

106

Wonderful Waves Sound

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:13

107

Running in the Waes on Beach

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

0:36

108

Loopable Rolling Thunder Ocean Sound

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:45

109

Ocean Sound Anxiety Relief

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

110

Seaside Ambience Waves

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

111

639 Hz Waterfall

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

0:33

112

Lighthouse Rain Storm and Ocean

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:34

113

On the Beach in Rainy Season

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:47

114

Sound of River Flowing

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

0:50

115

A Flowing Waterfall

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

0:42

116

Running on the Beach

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:30

117

Destress in River Sound

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:00

118

Rushing River Loopable

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:31

119

Gentle Rain and Lake Water Sound

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:19

120

Water Splashes

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:24

121

Powerful Sea Waves

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:30

122

Chilly Weather on Beach

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:00

123

Nature's Symphony

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

0:36

124

Sitting at the Bank of a River

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:36

125

Stormy Waves Deep Sleep

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:00

126

Waterfall in Sawat

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:42

127

Loud Waves

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:17

128

Soft Waves to Relax your Day

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

129

High Speed Waves Sound

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:56

130

Raging Crashing Waves

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:30

131

Sea Waves and Wind Chimes

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

0:35

132

Soothing Water and Wind Sound

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

0:35

133

Calm Waterfall

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:30

134

A Gushing Waterfall

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

135

Waves Causing Heavy Throb

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:27

136

A Life on the Ocean Wave

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:29

137

Breaking Waves 8 Hours

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:20

138

Sounds of Surfing

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

0:55

139

1 Hour Coastal Waves

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

0:56

140

Hikes to Waterfall

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

0:53

141

Surfing in Low Waves

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:20

142

Sound of Sea Side

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

143

Wild Ocean Waves

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:35

144

Listening to Nature e Sound

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:46

145

Sounds and Tides from Norway

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:12

146

Heavy Waterfall on the Mountains

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

147

A Lovely Waterfall to Sleep

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:38

148

Rough Sea Waves

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

0:51

149

Stand up Paddle Boarding in Sea

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:31

150

Gentle River Sound

Relaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White NoiseNature Sounds

1:53

151

Relaxing Sea

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:30

152

Ocean Waves and Distant Thunders

Relaxing Music TherapyNature SoundsWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:03

153

Waves Hitting Ship

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

0:58

154

Mountain River Water Sound

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:30

155

4 Hours of Soothing Noise

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:41

156

Refreshing River Sound

Nature SoundsWater Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music Therapy

1:09

157

Healing Sea Sounds

Water Sound Natural White NoiseNature SoundsRelaxing Music Therapy

1:00

158

Stormy Sea Sounds

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:26

159

Loopable Zen Ocean Waves

Nature SoundsRelaxing Music TherapyWater Sound Natural White Noise

1:45

160

Floating the White River

Water Sound Natural White NoiseRelaxing Music TherapyNature Sounds

1:30

