Альбом
Постер альбома Awaken Your Psychic Energy: Complete Chakra Activation, Affirmations, Relaxation Meditation Music

Awaken Your Psychic Energy: Complete Chakra Activation, Affirmations, Relaxation Meditation Music

Chakra Music Zone

Spiritual Journey Records  • New Age  • 2019

1

Destroy Subconscious Blockages

Chakra Music Zone

3:31

2

Instant Healing Energy

Chakra Music Zone

3:39

3

Aura Cleansing

Chakra Music Zone

4:15

4

Spiritual Detox

Chakra Music Zone

3:27

5

Light of Love and Peace

Chakra Music Zone

3:34

6

Find Comfort

Chakra Music Zone

3:28

7

Overcome Emotional Stress

Chakra Music Zone

3:04

8

Therapy for Mind

Chakra Music Zone

3:39

9

Mental Calm

Chakra Music Zone

3:32

10

Spiritual Health

Chakra Music Zone

3:40

11

Positive Affirmations

Chakra Music Zone

4:02

12

Healing Music

Chakra Music Zone

3:33

13

Reiki Healing

Chakra Music Zone

3:28

14

Get Rid of Bad Karma

Chakra Music Zone

3:39

15

Remove Blockages

Chakra Music Zone

3:30

16

Change Bad Karma to Good Karma

Chakra Music Zone

3:28

17

Healing of the Soul

Chakra Music Zone

3:25

18

Centers of Inner Energy

Chakra Music Zone

3:48

19

Increase Chakra Activation

Chakra Music Zone

3:30

20

Self Cleasing

Chakra Music Zone

3:28

21

Internal Yoga Meditation

Chakra Music Zone

2:51

22

Cell Regeneration

Chakra Music Zone

3:48

23

Increases Your Intelligence

Chakra Music Zone

4:01

24

Kundalini Meditation

Chakra Music Zone

3:39

25

Nerve Regeneration

Chakra Music Zone

2:51

26

Psychic Energy Transformation

Chakra Music Zone

3:34

27

Comfort Zone

Chakra Music Zone

2:57

28

Energy of Life

Chakra Music Zone

3:33

29

Awaken Your Body

Chakra Music Zone

2:50

30

Improve Your Balance

Chakra Music Zone

3:39

