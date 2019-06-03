The Smooth Jazz Sax Collection #2

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Passion (acoustic)
Elio CassaràAlberto D'Alfonso
2
Sognando Sognando
Angelo Giordano
3
Synapsis
4
Bubble
Sandro Brugnolini
5
Druze Dance
Claudio Martini
6
City Action II
Stefano TorossiClaudio Pizzale
7
My amor latino
Fausto Papetti
8
La luce dei tuoi occhi
9
Amore Romantico
10
The Explorer
11
Boulevard
IffarClaudio Martini
12
Whisper on a Breeze
John Barrett
13
Et-No
Cecilia Sanchietti Jazz Project
14
In a Cloud
15
Wooden
Mano Ventura
16
No Limits
17
Love Boat
18
At 3.09 A.M. a Dream
Giuseppe Bassi
19
Changing World
Pericopes
20
Blue Song I
21
Sexy Game I
22
Bird-Like
Verve Remixed 3
Today And Tomorrow
The River
Works
Night Lights
September 17, 1969
