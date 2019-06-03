Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Smooth Jazz Sax Collection #2

The Smooth Jazz Sax Collection #2

Various Artists

Make Best Music  • Джаз  • 2019

1

Passion (acoustic)

Elio CassaràAlberto D'Alfonso

4:13

2

Sognando Sognando

Angelo Giordano

3:42

3

Synapsis

Elio CassaràAlberto D'Alfonso

4:24

4

Bubble

Sandro Brugnolini

3:17

5

Druze Dance

Claudio Martini

3:12

6

City Action II

Stefano TorossiClaudio Pizzale

2:35

7

My amor latino

Fausto Papetti

3:25

8

La luce dei tuoi occhi

Fausto Papetti

3:50

9

Amore Romantico

Angelo Giordano

4:45

10

The Explorer

Stefano TorossiClaudio Pizzale

2:26

11

Boulevard

IffarClaudio Martini

3:38

12

Whisper on a Breeze

John Barrett

3:29

13

Et-No

Cecilia Sanchietti Jazz Project

6:22

14

In a Cloud

Sandro Brugnolini

2:59

15

Wooden

Mano Ventura

3:45

16

No Limits

Stefano TorossiClaudio Pizzale

3:00

17

Love Boat

Elio CassaràAlberto D'Alfonso

5:18

18

At 3.09 A.M. a Dream

Giuseppe Bassi

9:24

19

Changing World

Pericopes

7:30

20

Blue Song I

Stefano TorossiClaudio Pizzale

2:53

21

Sexy Game I

Stefano TorossiClaudio Pizzale

2:38

22

Bird-Like

IffarClaudio Martini

2:00

