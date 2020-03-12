Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома I’m Scared of Darkness – The Sounds of Progressive Rock

I’m Scared of Darkness – The Sounds of Progressive Rock

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Рок  • 2020

1

Through Infinity

Denis Gorodetskiy

3:20

2

It Can Not be Trusted

Skeletons in the Piano

5:07

3

The Golden Apple

The Sound Guru

2:04

4

Less Elegant

Rock ModernoffThe Jetstream Cowboys

4:37

5

For All We Know

Constantinos Piliouras

4:01

6

End of the Tunnel

Anthony Davilio

2:11

7

Chain of Command

Danny Kroonen

6:09

8

Steamedroller

Alien Mike E.T.

2:05

9

Broken Ankles

Skeletons in the Piano

2:07

10

Shattered Silence

Alien Mike E.T.

5:23

11

My Face is Not My Face

Matthias Wichtrup

4:46

12

Deeply Darkly Desired

Adagio Music

2:15

13

East Meets West

Ross Fraser

1:56

14

Winter Morning

Agostino Silvestri

2:13

15

Don't Question the Heart

Adagio Music

2:34

16

Dynamite

Wicked Ear Candy

4:01

17

SpookShow

Skeletons in the Piano

4:42

18

A Long Way to Go

Adagio Music

2:25

19

Nightfall in Atlantis

Antoni Tashev

5:44

20

Days Like These

Alex Reverberi

3:38

1

Through Infinity

Denis Gorodetskiy

3:20

2

It Can Not be Trusted

Skeletons in the Piano

5:07

3

The Golden Apple

The Sound Guru

2:04

4

Less Elegant

Rock ModernoffThe Jetstream Cowboys

4:37

5

For All We Know

Constantinos Piliouras

4:01

6

End of the Tunnel

Anthony Davilio

2:11

7

Chain of Command

Danny Kroonen

6:09

8

Steamedroller

Alien Mike E.T.

2:05

9

Broken Ankles

Skeletons in the Piano

2:07

10

Shattered Silence

Alien Mike E.T.

5:23

11

My Face is Not My Face

Matthias Wichtrup

4:46

12

Deeply Darkly Desired

Adagio Music

2:15

13

East Meets West

Ross Fraser

1:56

14

Winter Morning

Agostino Silvestri

2:13

15

Don't Question the Heart

Adagio Music

2:34

16

Dynamite

Wicked Ear Candy

4:01

17

SpookShow

Skeletons in the Piano

4:42

18

A Long Way to Go

Adagio Music

2:25

19

Nightfall in Atlantis

Antoni Tashev

5:44

20

Days Like These

Alex Reverberi

3:38