Альбом
Постер альбома 4Hz, 5Hz, 6Hz Theta Waves, Nature Sounds, White Noise

4Hz, 5Hz, 6Hz Theta Waves, Nature Sounds, White Noise

Nature Noise & White Noise

Binabeat Records  • New Age  • 2020

1

4Hz Theta Waves with White Noise

Nature Noise & White Noise

5:22

2

4Hz Theta Waves with Calm Waves, Ambient Music

Nature Noise & White Noise

5:10

3

5Hz Theta Waves with Rain, Waves, White Noise

Nature Noise & White Noise

4:52

4

5Hz Theta Waves with Forest Sounds, Ambient Sound

Nature Noise & White Noise

4:46

5

6Hz Theta Waves with Calm Waves, White Noise, Ambient Music

Nature Noise & White Noise

5:07

