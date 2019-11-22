Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Special Day in December

Special Day in December

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Фолк  • 2019

1

Home for the Holidays

Steve Dafoe

3:12

2

Holiday Time

Steve Dafoe

3:41

3

Celebrate Christmas Day

Bernard Leclerc

2:45

4

Every Christmas Night

RAW Boswin and the Gonnabees

3:29

5

It's Christmastime

Bree Noble

3:22

6

Oh Little Town of Bethlehem

Kepha Peter Martin

4:12

7

Christmas Morning

BadaBing BadaBoom

2:31

8

Big City Christmas

BadaBing BadaBoom

4:28

9

Hip Christmas

BadaBing BadaBoom

3:19

10

You're My Santa

Masterwerk

2:38

11

O Holy Night

Rhonda Rivera

5:19

12

Save Santa the Trip

Masterwerk

3:24

13

Silent Night

Hanjo Gabler

4:52

14

12-24

Masterwerk

3:41

15

Silent Night

Anthony Hugh

3:32

16

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Katey Laurel

3:49

17

Joy to the World

Katey Laurel

3:15

18

Jingle Bells Bluz

Homemadesoul

3:12

