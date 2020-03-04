Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Walking in My Cowboy Boots

Walking in My Cowboy Boots

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Фолк  • 2020

1

Stand Up! For Your Rights

Al Pine

3:39

2

I Got You Where You Want Me

Robert Dellaposta

2:03

3

Salle de Bagarre

Christoph Fleischmann

1:59

4

In Dreams You Whisper

Tom Horner

2:46

5

Driving Home to Houston

Jive Ass Sleepers

2:01

6

Bronco Man

Lochlainn Seabrook

2:51

7

Stay That Way

Ann Reed

2:57

8

Sentimental

Kortney Jean

2:56

9

That's Gotta Hurt

Michael Panasuk

2:16

10

Second Time Lover

Al Cohen

3:04

11

Head Over Heels

Code Switcher

2:12

12

Lone Star Shuffle

Gary Wolk

2:23

13

Up All Night

Robert Dellaposta

2:28

14

Catch

Charles Hedgepath

2:49

15

All the Good Ones

Robert Dellaposta

2:04

16

Inspired

Amanda Sempf

3:37

17

White of Your Lies

Michael Panasuk

2:16

18

Two-Timin' Whiskey-Lovin' Girl

Lochlainn Seabrook

2:29

19

Walking in Sunshine

Joey Stebanuk

2:24

20

We Don't Like Each Other Anymore

Lochlainn Seabrook

3:17

1

Stand Up! For Your Rights

Al Pine

3:39

2

I Got You Where You Want Me

Robert Dellaposta

2:03

3

Salle de Bagarre

Christoph Fleischmann

1:59

4

In Dreams You Whisper

Tom Horner

2:46

5

Driving Home to Houston

Jive Ass Sleepers

2:01

6

Bronco Man

Lochlainn Seabrook

2:51

7

Stay That Way

Ann Reed

2:57

8

Sentimental

Kortney Jean

2:56

9

That's Gotta Hurt

Michael Panasuk

2:16

10

Second Time Lover

Al Cohen

3:04

11

Head Over Heels

Code Switcher

2:12

12

Lone Star Shuffle

Gary Wolk

2:23

13

Up All Night

Robert Dellaposta

2:28

14

Catch

Charles Hedgepath

2:49

15

All the Good Ones

Robert Dellaposta

2:04

16

Inspired

Amanda Sempf

3:37

17

White of Your Lies

Michael Panasuk

2:16

18

Two-Timin' Whiskey-Lovin' Girl

Lochlainn Seabrook

2:29

19

Walking in Sunshine

Joey Stebanuk

2:24

20

We Don't Like Each Other Anymore

Lochlainn Seabrook

3:17