Альбом
Постер альбома Experience the Pleaserble Spa, Vol. 3

Experience the Pleaserble Spa, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Masterbox Distribution  • New Age  • 2021

1

The Ecstatic Sitar

Serenity Calls

3:17

2

Talking to Self

Liquid AmbianceSerenity Calls

3:10

3

Rose Garden

Ambient 11

3:30

4

New Day

Relax & Rejoice

3:28

5

Astral Calmness

Liquid Ambiance

2:51

6

Regional Indian Healing

Yogsutra Relaxation Co

3:06

7

Morning Pray

Karuna Nithil

3:37

8

Soul Depth

Restore Harmony

3:49

9

A Jump into the Spiritual Pool

Sanct Devotional Club

3:52

10

The Empty Lodge

Sidh Narayan

3:49

11

Tranquil Rhymes

Prime Tee

3:37

12

Silent Inside

Zen Town

2:53

13

Ambient Sitar

Mystical Guide

3:20

14

Life is Like Ship

Serenity Calls

3:13

15

Heal Yourself With Nature

The Peace Project

3:36

16

Warmth Of The Sea Water

Soul Pacifier

3:37

17

Lost Cast of Mind

Serenity CallsAmbient 11

3:08

18

Chilling Dreams

Mystical Guide

3:05

19

Comfortable Calm

Sanct Devotional Club

3:10

20

White Sand Beach

Relax & Rejoice

3:32

21

Shine in the Water

The Subtled Body

3:45

22

Beatitude

Serenity Calls

3:45

23

Astral Love

Sanct Devotional ClubLiquid Ambiance

3:25

24

Your Life Is Essential

Serenity CallsSanct Devotional Club

3:08

25

Dance in Romantic Evening

Serenity Calls

3:16

26

Dusky Breeze

The Subtled Body

4:01

