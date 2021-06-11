Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Legacy Live!

Legacy Live!

Stormwind

Black Lodge Records  • Метал  • 2021

1

Rising Symphony (Live)

Stormwind

0:58

2

Touch the Flame (Live)

Stormwind

4:57

3

Samuraj (Live)

Stormwind

4:49

4

Strangers from the Sea (Live)

Stormwind

4:37

5

The Man Behind the Iron Mask (Live)

Stormwind

3:58

6

Streets of Prishtine (Live)

Stormwind

4:51

7

Ship of Salvation (Live)

Stormwind

5:00

8

Excalibur (Live)

Stormwind

6:13

9

Tears of Passion (Bonus Track)

Stormwind

1:48

10

Satyricon (Bonus Track)

Stormwind

5:28

11

Miramar (Bonus Track)

Stormwind

3:17

