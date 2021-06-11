Legacy Live!

Слушатели
Stormwind
1
Rising Symphony (Live)
2
Touch the Flame (Live)
3
Samuraj (Live)
4
Strangers from the Sea (Live)
5
The Man Behind the Iron Mask (Live)
6
Streets of Prishtine (Live)
7
Ship of Salvation (Live)
8
Excalibur (Live)
9
Tears of Passion (Bonus Track)
10
Satyricon (Bonus Track)
11
Miramar (Bonus Track)
Reflections (Remastered)
Resurrection (Remastered)
Ship of Salvation / Seven Seas (Remastered)
Resurrection
Reflections
Rising Symphony