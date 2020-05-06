Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sensual Trap Rap: Lounge Night Club

Sensual Trap Rap: Lounge Night Club

DJ Charlotte Lounge

Da Bomb Beats  • Хип-хоп  • 2020

1

Flavour of Night

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:35

2

Wild Soul

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:36

3

Sex in the Air

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:45

4

Pure Obsession

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:24

5

Magic Midnight

DJ Charlotte Lounge

4:09

6

Empire of Thoughts

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:22

7

Freedom

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:17

8

Rhythm of Love

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:17

9

After Midnight

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:17

10

Secret Mood

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:24

11

Under Control

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:17

12

Good Atmosphere

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:33

13

Infinity Pleasure

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:24

14

In My Soul

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:30

15

The Good Life

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:27

16

Imagine

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:22

17

Secret of Seduction

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:27

18

Good Girl!

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:17

19

Strong Ecstasy

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:22

20

All Night

DJ Charlotte Lounge

3:24

