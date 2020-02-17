Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Prayer Wheel and Eight Symbols of Ashtamangala

Prayer Wheel and Eight Symbols of Ashtamangala

Pema Lhamo Lake

Eternal Calm Vibrations  • New Age  • 2020

1

Prayer Wheel and Eight Symbols of Ashtamangala

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:17

2

Dungkar Yénkhyil

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:19

3

Control over the Beings

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:30

4

Endless Knot

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:40

5

Noose Emblematic of Love

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:33

6

Broken Hearted

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:40

7

Pair of Golden Fish

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:26

8

Into the Sanctuary

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:49

9

Lotus Flower

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:27

10

Awareness Raising

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:56

11

Complete Freedom

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:34

12

Jeweled Parasol

Pema Lhamo Lake

4:09

13

Awakened Soul

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:11

14

Dharmachakra: Wheel of the Law

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:59

15

Treasure Vase

Pema Lhamo Lake

4:09

16

Overcoming Defilement

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:27

17

Timeless Spirit

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:22

18

Vardhmanaka

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:32

19

Dhvaja: Victory Banner

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:27

20

Become Happier

Pema Lhamo Lake

3:56

