Альбом
Постер альбома Smooth Christmas Jazz 2019

Smooth Christmas Jazz 2019

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

Christmas Time Rec.  • Разная  • 2019

1

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:36

2

Perfect Winter Mood

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

3:05

3

Away in a Manger

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:43

4

Carol of the Bells

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:30

5

O Come, All Ye Faithful

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:36

6

Full Immersion

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

3:27

7

Deck the Halls

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:10

8

Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:26

9

Jingle Bells

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

3:14

10

Magic Time

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

4:26

11

Joy to the World

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:32

12

O Christmas Tree

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:39

13

O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:53

14

Silent Night

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:46

15

The Coventry Carol

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

3:40

16

Never Ending Feelings

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

3:17

17

The First Nowell

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

3:03

18

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:37

19

What Child Is This

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

2:32

20

Pure Love

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

4:42

