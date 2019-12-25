Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома All The Best

All The Best

Marvin Gaye

Retro Music Box  • R&B и фанк  • 2019

1

(I'm Afraid) the Masquerade is Over

Marvin Gaye

5:10

2

Always

Marvin Gaye

2:59

3

Easy Living

Marvin Gaye

3:05

4

Get My Hands On Some Lovin'

Marvin Gaye

2:25

5

Hello There Angel

Marvin Gaye

2:45

6

Hitch hike

Marvin Gaye

5:25

7

How Deep is the Ocean (How High is the Sky)

Marvin Gaye

3:09

8

How High the Moon

Marvin Gaye

2:29

9

I'm Yours, You're Mine

Marvin Gaye

2:01

10

Let your Conscience be your Guide

Marvin Gaye

3:00

11

Pride and Joy

Marvin Gaye

2:05

12

Witchcraft

Marvin Gaye

2:24

13

Never Let you Go

Marvin Gaye

2:40

14

Stubborn Kind Of Fellow

Marvin Gaye

2:43

15

Soldier's Plea Tamla

Marvin Gaye

2:50

16

Love for Sale

Marvin Gaye

2:53

17

One Of These Days

Marvin Gaye

2:59

18

The Days Of Wine And Roses

Marvin Gaye

3:18

19

My Funny Valentine

Marvin Gaye

3:29

20

You don't Know what Love Is

Marvin Gaye

3:53

