Альбом
Постер альбома About Spain Without Words

About Spain Without Words

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Latin  • 2019

1

Barcelona Nights

Adam DiTroia

4:30

2

Noches Largas

Andrej Hrasko

2:33

3

Cinco

John Judd

1:34

4

Sunset

Michael McKissack

1:53

5

Carnival

Gary Haase

4:43

6

Mediterranean Beauty

Trio Caliente

4:59

7

Chascarga

Fernando Diez

3:40

8

De La Noche

Cy Kosis

3:06

9

Winter Sorrows

Luke Gartner-Brereton

1:49

10

Solitude and Fire

Jason Savell

2:01

11

The Outlaws' End

Jason Savell

4:25

12

Night in Madrid

Patrice Williams

2:22

13

Friendship

Alexey Kaleynikov

2:02

14

Ya Nos Vemos

Andrej Hrasko

2:45

15

Fun in the Sun

Eric Bolvin

1:25

16

Abre La Puerta

Wicked Ear Candy

4:58

17

Nylon Tower

Patrick Hatchett

2:37

18

Firefly Moondance

Luke Gartner-Brereton

3:10

19

Sevilla

The Hi Freqs

1:23

20

Waves

Carlos Natale

1:18

