Spiritual Abundance: Transcendental Meditation

Jonathan Mantras
1
Positive Illumination
2
Uplift the Spirit
3
Evolving and Reevolving
4
Appreciation of Life
5
Strenght of Mind
6
Creative Energy
7
Spiritual Domains
8
Feeling of Freedom
9
Savoring a Moment
10
Attention and Awareness
11
Sense of Abundance
12
Solidarity and Kindness
13
Deepest Inner Self
14
Connection to the World
15
Plentiful Visualization
Slow Living Hang Drum
Shamanic Sacred Fire Ceremony: Power of Native American Music
Abundance Happiness & Love
Samaya: Shamanic Healing Journey with Music
Detox Your Mind & Stress Relief
Diaphragm Chakra Activation: Theta Waves (Relaxing Hyperspace)
