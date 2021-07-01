Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (Original Game Soundtrack)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (Original Game Soundtrack)

Brad Derrick

Bethesda Softworks  • Cаундтреки  • 2021

1

Through Gates of Flame

Brad Derrick

3:31

2

Diamond and Root

Brad Derrick

1:04

3

Moss on the Cobblestones

Brad Derrick

6:47

4

Blackfin Triumphant

Brad Derrick

1:07

5

Fields of Nibenay

Brad Derrick

6:26

6

Death in the Shallows

Brad Derrick

3:36

7

Anguish Beyond the Veil

Brad Derrick

6:24

8

Zenithar’s Anvil

Brad Derrick

1:18

9

A White Stallion Rampant

Brad Derrick

6:38

10

The Ivory Aegis

Brad Derrick

0:56

11

Memories of the Marsh

Brad Derrick

6:09

12

Deadlands Suite

Brad Derrick

9:23

