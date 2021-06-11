Live at Vineyard: Kenny Davern and Dick Wellstood - Never in a Million Years...

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Dick Wellstood, Kenny Davern
1
Oh, Lady Be Good (Live)
Kenny DavernDick Wellstood
2
Travelin' All Alone (Live)
3
Don't Get Around Much Any More (Live)
4
Wellstood Remarks (Live)
Dick Wellstood
5
If Dreams Come True (Live)
6
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone (Live)
7
Davern Remarks (Live)
Kenny Davern
8
Mood Indigo (Live)
9
On the Sunny Side of the Street (Live)
10
Wellstood Remarks (Part 2) [Live]
11
The Mooche / Birmingham Breakdown (Live)
12
Summertime (Live)
13
Rosetta (Live)
It's Late
Your Sky of Blue
The Fabulous Doc Cheatham
The Many Angles of John Letman (feat. Kenny Burrell, Dave Francis, John Morrison & Dick Wellstood) [2013 Remastered Version]
Wolverine Blues
"Duet"
Показать ещё