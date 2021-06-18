Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Living Legend Blues Band

Living Legend Blues Band

Living Legend Blues Band

Laneway Music  • Блюз  • 2021

1

Dancin Shoes Blues / Spoonfull (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

11:46

2

Cypherland Blues (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

4:14

3

Oh Pretty Woman (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

5:06

4

And I'm Blue (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

3:13

5

Hoochie Coochie Man (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

6:44

6

Oh Carol (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

4:03

7

Good Mornin' Little School Girl (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

3:33

8

La Grange (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

6:18

9

Crossroads (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

3:06

10

Baby Please Don't Go (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

8:07

11

You Really Got Me (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

2:39

12

I'll Be Gone (Live at The Station Hotel 1984)

Living Legend Blues Band

6:15

