Альбом
Постер альбома Rap/Hip-Hop 3

Rap/Hip-Hop 3

Various Artists

FirstCom Music  • Хип-хоп  • 2010

1

Miles To Go

Josh KesslerJames Harwood MartinRoshmond PattenMalcolm Kirby

3:17

2

Live It Up

Josh KesslerEric Peter GoldmanZedrick Eugene KelleyBrandon Crenshaw

2:11

3

The Blow Up

Josh KesslerJesse ShatkinRoshmond Patten

3:03

4

Too Sweet Baby

Josh KesslerEric Peter GoldmanZedrick Eugene KelleyEric SpeeseMichael T Hampton

2:17

5

Move Your Feet

Josh KesslerJesse ShatkinKyle Taylor Sutton

2:30

6

Carolina Clapper

Josh KesslerJesse ShatkinRoshmond Patten

3:31

7

Little Jimmy

Josh KesslerJesse ShatkinRoshmond Patten

2:30

8

So So Many

Josh KesslerJames Harwood MartinRoshmond PattenMalcolm Kirby

3:27

9

The Spot

Josh KesslerColton FisherJason RabinowitzCorey Sheldon Harris

3:20

10

What You Like

Josh KesslerEric Peter GoldmanZedrick Eugene KelleyNiqueos David English

1:56

11

Bout That Live

Josh KesslerDwayne A ShippyAndre O'Neil Fennell

4:03

12

How You Like Me Now

Josh KesslerDwayne A ShippyAndre O'Neil Fennell

3:44

