Альбом
Постер альбома Smooth Lonely Jazz Bar

Smooth Lonely Jazz Bar

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Evening Mood

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:46

2

I Love Your Eyes

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:49

3

Awakening of Awareness

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:45

4

Ballad to Heart

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:40

5

Smooth Piano Bar Vibes

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:46

6

Sensitivity of the Moment

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:44

7

Walk in the Pouring Rain

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:46

8

Blindness of Heart

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:53

9

Afternoon Peaceful Relax

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:36

10

About Loneliness

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:42

11

The First Secret

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:44

12

Real Commitments

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:38

13

Staring at You

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:45

14

Lonely Jazz

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:49

15

Miss You Invariably

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:49

16

Constancy in Longing

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:37

17

Timeless Piano Melancholy

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:49

18

Blue Shades of the Day

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:42

19

Recapture Emptiness

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:45

20

Quietness of Mind

Piano Melodies Jazz Specialist

2:36

