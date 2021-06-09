Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Cafe Bossa Bgm - Fruit Tea

Cafe Bossa Bgm - Fruit Tea

Jazzical Blue

OCTF  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Cot Love

Jazzical Blue

1:55

2

Not a Single Cloud

Jazzical Blue

1:41

3

Ella's off to Work

Jazzical Blue

1:59

4

The Keys to Enjoyable Days

Jazzical Blue

2:03

5

Grooves Basked in Sun

Jazzical Blue

1:54

6

Morning Outta Life

Jazzical Blue

2:03

7

Long Sleep

Jazzical Blue

1:41

8

A Breath of Fresh Air

Jazzical Blue

1:59

9

Fruit Tea

Jazzical Blue

1:58

10

Need That Boost

Jazzical Blue

1:55

11

Beats for Babies

Jazzical Blue

1:45

12

Cockcrow Concert

Jazzical Blue

1:59

13

Liquidized Largo

Jazzical Blue

1:59

14

Carpe Diem

Jazzical Blue

2:03

15

Sun in the South Zone

Jazzical Blue

2:03

16

Another Day Arrives

Jazzical Blue

1:51

17

Tea Strained Song

Jazzical Blue

1:55

18

Fully Refreshed

Jazzical Blue

1:59

19

Slow Breakfast

Jazzical Blue

1:55

20

Live Another Dawn

Jazzical Blue

1:45

21

It Dropped Overnight

Jazzical Blue

1:48

22

The Vibes of Day Dreaming

Jazzical Blue

1:51

23

Slept Soundly

Jazzical Blue

1:51

24

Joe's up at the Cock Crow

Jazzical Blue

2:03

25

Mezzo of the Morn

Jazzical Blue

1:51

26

A Deserved Lay In

Jazzical Blue

1:59

27

Isolated for Drinks

Jazzical Blue

1:55

28

Snow Dancing

Jazzical Blue

1:59

29

For You

Jazzical Blue

2:03

30

The Day Stretches Ahead

Jazzical Blue

1:59

