Альбом
Постер альбома The Piano Man

The Piano Man

Gianpi's Band

Evolution Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

A Matter of Trust

Gianpi's Band

3:38

2

Big Shot

Gianpi's Band

3:22

3

Goodnight Saigon

Gianpi's Band

4:35

4

Honesty

Gianpi's Band

3:39

5

It's Still Rock and Roll to Me

Gianpi's Band

3:00

6

Movin' Out

Gianpi's Band

3:43

7

My Life

Gianpi's Band

3:46

8

Piano Man

Gianpi's Band

3:45

9

Pressure

Gianpi's Band

3:32

10

The River of Dreams

Gianpi's Band

3:05

11

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant

Gianpi's Band

3:43

12

She Is Always a Woman

Gianpi's Band

3:11

13

She's Got a Way

Gianpi's Band

3:29

14

Tell Her About It

Gianpi's Band

3:29

15

The Longest Time

Gianpi's Band

3:14

16

The Stranger

Gianpi's Band

4:49

17

To Make Me Feel My Love

Gianpi's Band

3:56

18

Uptown Girl

Gianpi's Band

3:10

19

You May Be Right

Gianpi's Band

3:41

20

Just the Way You Are

Gianpi's Band

3:52

