Сингл
Постер альбома Towner: Music for Solo Guitar

Towner: Music for Solo Guitar

Sebastiani Adriano

Brilliant Classics  •  2021

1

Always by Your Side

Sebastiani Adriano

2:45

2

Anniversary Song

Sebastiani Adriano

2:04

3

Turning of the Leaves

Sebastiani Adriano

4:25

4

The Reluctant Bride

Sebastiani Adriano

4:31

5

Green and Golden

Sebastiani Adriano

5:52

6

Another Life

Sebastiani Adriano

4:29

7

The Pendant

Sebastiani Adriano

4:38

8

Point of View

Sebastiani Adriano

2:07

9

Hermia's Galliard

Sebastiani Adriano

3:23

10

When the Fire Burns Low

Sebastiani Adriano

4:24

11

Maddalena Variations: I. Prelude

Sebastiani Adriano

3:20

12

Maddalena Variations: II. Allegro

Sebastiani Adriano

3:41

13

Maddalena Variations: III. Grazioso

Sebastiani Adriano

2:29

14

Maddalena Variations: IV. Lento

Sebastiani Adriano

3:14

15

Maddalena Variations: V. Plaintive, but Resolute

Sebastiani Adriano

4:15

