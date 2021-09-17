Duke Ladies Vol.1

Слушатели
Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra
1
Love You Madly
2
Black Beauty (Portrait of Florence Mills)
3
Cotton tail
4
Warm valley
5
Bakiff
6
Satin doll
7
T.G.T.T (2nd Sacred concert)
8
Congo Square (A drum is a woman)
9
Sophisticated Lady
10
Balcony Serenade (The Perfume Suite)
11
Blues for New Orleans (New Orleans Suite)
12
Le sucrier velour (The Queen's Suite)
13
The tattooed bride
Jazzy Poppins
Duke Ellington Is Alive