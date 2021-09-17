Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Duke Ladies Vol.1

Duke Ladies Vol.1

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

Juste une trace  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Love You Madly

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

2:41

2

Black Beauty (Portrait of Florence Mills)

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

3:07

3

Cotton tail

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

5:14

4

Warm valley

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

3:37

5

Bakiff

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

4:49

6

Satin doll

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

4:20

7

T.G.T.T (2nd Sacred concert)

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

2:33

8

Congo Square (A drum is a woman)

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

4:41

9

Sophisticated Lady

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

2:54

10

Balcony Serenade (The Perfume Suite)

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

3:06

11

Blues for New Orleans (New Orleans Suite)

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

7:04

12

Le sucrier velour (The Queen's Suite)

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

3:29

13

The tattooed bride

Laurent Mignard Duke Orchestra

12:02

