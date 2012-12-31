Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live in NYC

Live in NYC

Lannie Flowers

SpyderPop Records  • Рок  • 2012

1

I Didn't Know (Live)

Lannie Flowers

2:21

2

Give Me a Chance (Live)

Lannie Flowers

2:55

3

Around the World (Live)

Lannie Flowers

3:06

4

Favorite Song (Live)

Lannie Flowers

3:34

5

Where Does Love Go (Live)

Lannie Flowers

3:56

6

Come on Girl (Live)

Lannie Flowers

3:58

7

All Dressed Up (Live)

Lannie Flowers

3:10

8

Back of a Car (Live)

Lannie Flowers

2:38

9

Another Weekend (Live)

Lannie Flowers

4:10

10

Rusty Circles (Live)

Lannie Flowers

3:01

11

I Don't Know (Live)

Lannie Flowers

4:09

12

Think It Over (Live)

Lannie Flowers

3:11

13

13 Circles (Live)

Lannie Flowers

2:44

14

Turn up Your Radio (Live)

Lannie Flowers

3:22

