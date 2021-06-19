Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Outsider

Outsider

Willow J. Wilson

Willow J. Wilson  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Something Changed

Willow J. Wilson

1:58

2

And Though I Know

Willow J. Wilson

1:22

3

That Nothing Lasts Forever

Willow J. Wilson

2:10

4

There's Always Hope

Willow J. Wilson

1:50

5

Now Might Be That Moment

Willow J. Wilson

2:06

6

When We Beat The Odds

Willow J. Wilson

2:00

7

Outsmart The World

Willow J. Wilson

1:28

8

Just You

Willow J. Wilson

1:32

9

And Me

Willow J. Wilson

1:52

10

At Least We Try

Willow J. Wilson

1:48

11

To Stop Time

Willow J. Wilson

2:22

12

Before Time Stops Us

Willow J. Wilson

1:08

13

So No Regrets

Willow J. Wilson

2:14

14

Although It Hurts

Willow J. Wilson

1:48

15

I Still Hold You

Willow J. Wilson

2:36

16

To Keep Us Warm

Willow J. Wilson

1:44

17

Coda For An Outsider

Willow J. Wilson

2:40

