Альбом
Постер альбома Scavenger Royale

Scavenger Royale

Ugress

Uncanny Planet Records  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Candyslam Rainbow Massacre

Ugress

4:26

2

Concierto de Aranjuez (Planet Hikikomori)

Ugress

3:42

3

Your Apathy Is Important To Us

Ugress

3:40

4

Curse Of The Cancelled

Ugress

2:21

5

Anemoia 22

Ugress

6:13

6

Miracle Of The Shaolin Moonwolf

Ugress

3:20

7

Kenopsian Lullaby

Ugress

2:30

8

All These Heads In Your Head

Ugress

3:12

9

The Teddy Bear's Picnic

Ugress

3:16

10

Platform In The Sky Ponders The Gravity Of The Situation

Ugress

2:48

11

Every Flake Is A Quake

Ugress

1:57

12

the door into the room with a.jpg

UgressNebular Spool

4:04

13

Incandescent Structures Of Ambiguity

Ugress

2:59

14

Rift 22

Ugress

5:12

