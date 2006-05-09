Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Best Of Chris Isaak

Best Of Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak  • Рок  • 2006

1

San Francisco Days

Chris Isaak

2:59

2

Somebody's Crying

Chris Isaak

2:47

3

Wicked Game

Chris Isaak

4:46

4

Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing

Chris Isaak

2:56

5

Let Me Down Easy

Chris Isaak

4:05

6

Two Hearts

Chris Isaak

3:35

7

King Without A Castle

Chris Isaak

3:06

8

Only the Lonely

Chris Isaak

2:53

9

Speak of the Devil

Chris Isaak

3:30

10

Blue Spanish Sky

Chris Isaak

3:57

11

You Owe Me Some Kind of Love

Chris Isaak

3:47

12

Can't Do a Thing (To Stop Me)

Chris Isaak

3:38

13

Let’s Have A Party

Chris Isaak

3:27

14

Dancin'

Chris Isaak

3:45

15

Blue Hotel

Chris Isaak

3:12

16

Please

Chris Isaak

3:36

17

I Want You To Want Me

Chris Isaak

3:21

18

Forever Blue (Acoustic)

Chris Isaak

2:38

