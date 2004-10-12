Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas

Christmas

Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak  • Рок  • 2004

1

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Chris Isaak

2:11

2

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Chris Isaak

3:09

3

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Chris Isaak

2:30

4

Washington Square

Chris Isaak

3:22

5

Blue Christmas

Chris Isaak

2:20

6

The Christmas Song

Chris Isaak

2:46

7

Hey Santa!

Chris Isaak

2:43

8

Let It Snow

Chris Isaak

2:28

9

Christmas On TV

Chris Isaak

2:18

10

Pretty Paper

Chris Isaak

2:33

11

White Christmas

Chris Isaak

2:31

12

Mele Kalikimaka

Chris Isaak

1:55

13

Brightest Star

Chris Isaak

3:03

14

Last Month of the Year

Chris Isaak

2:13

15

Gotta Be Good

Chris Isaak

2:41

16

Auld Lang Syne

Chris Isaak

1:08

