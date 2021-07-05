Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Years Later

Years Later

Big Legion

Savage Pounding Records  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Dark Winter

Big LegionLitespeed

4:08

2

Here They Come

Big LegionJ-Pukz

3:40

3

Have You Ever

Big LegionNutty

4:42

4

Lonely at the Top

Big LegionLooney

4:29

5

That Ain't Us

Big Legion

2:38

6

Coming for the Crown

Big Legion

3:28

7

I Don't Kno

Big Legion

3:14

8

Shut Up

Big LegionKung Fu Vampire

4:02

9

Kill That

Big LegionIll Bill

3:42

10

Tripple XXX

Big LegionDina Jayy

2:18

11

In TheBank

Big LegionTrreWillz

4:08

12

Psycho

Big Legion

2:51

13

In the Back of My Mind

Big LegionBIG JUMPS

3:22

14

In the Dark

Big Legion

3:05

15

Rotten Style

Big LegionBizarre

3:27

16

A Thousand More to Go

Big Legion

2:54

17

Years Later

Big Legion

4:08

