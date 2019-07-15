Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Last Night...

Last Night...

Dan Rose

Ride Symbol  • Джаз  • 2019

1

Body and Soul

Dan Rose

6:04

2

Darn That Dream

Dan Rose

4:28

3

Ellington Medley: Prelude to a Kiss / Things Ain't What They Used to Be / Sophisticated Lady

Dan Rose

6:42

4

Say It over and over Again

Dan Rose

4:09

5

Tenderly

Dan Rose

3:31

6

What's New

Dan Rose

3:33

7

Sweet and Lonely

Dan Rose

3:55

8

The Folks Who Live on the Hill

Dan Rose

4:12

9

If I Loved You

Dan Rose

3:33

10

Spring Is Here

Dan Rose

4:44

11

Moonlight in Vermont

Dan Rose

3:11

12

Last Night When We Were Young

Dan Rose

3:39

13

Medley: Guess I'll Hang My Tears out to Dry / Detour Ahead / Dreamsville

Dan Rose

6:12

