Dan Rose
1
Body and Soul
2
Darn That Dream
3
Ellington Medley: Prelude to a Kiss / Things Ain't What They Used to Be / Sophisticated Lady
4
Say It over and over Again
5
Tenderly
6
What's New
7
Sweet and Lonely
8
The Folks Who Live on the Hill
9
If I Loved You
10
Spring Is Here
11
Moonlight in Vermont
12
Last Night When We Were Young
13
Medley: Guess I'll Hang My Tears out to Dry / Detour Ahead / Dreamsville
New Leaves