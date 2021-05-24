Слушатели
Peter Sellers
1
Goodness Gracious Me
Peter SellersSophia Loren
2
Smith - An Interview With Sir Eric Goodness
Peter SellersGraham Stark
3
Ukelele Lady
Peter SellersThe Temperance Seven
4
Setting Fire to the Policeman
5
Bangers and Mash
6
Oh! Lady Be Goo
7
Why Worry?
8
Grandpa's Grave
9
Africa Today
10
Fare Thee Well
11
I Fell in Love With an Englishman
12
Any Old Iron
Peter SellersMate's Spoffle GroupFred SpoonsE.P.N.S.
13
Boiled Bananas and Carrots
Peter SellersAlfred the GrateHis Kings of Callapso
14
Dipso - Calypso
15
Never Never Land (Ooh-La)
16
Unchained Melody
17
Shadows on the Grass
Peter SellersIrene Handl
18
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
19
We'll Let You Know
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Sophia Loren & Peter Sellers
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Peter Sellers & Sophia Loren
The Trumpet Volunteer
PETER SELLERS - PLATINUM SELECTION
Peter Sellers - Gold Collection
Peter Selection
