Альбом
Постер альбома Goodness Gracious Me

Goodness Gracious Me

Peter Sellers

Phorminx  • Другая  • 2021

1

Goodness Gracious Me

Peter SellersSophia Loren

3:01

2

Smith - An Interview With Sir Eric Goodness

Peter SellersGraham Stark

5:38

3

Ukelele Lady

Peter SellersThe Temperance Seven

2:42

4

Setting Fire to the Policeman

Peter Sellers

6:03

5

Bangers and Mash

Peter SellersSophia Loren

2:34

6

Oh! Lady Be Goo

Peter Sellers

3:43

7

Why Worry?

Peter Sellers

2:28

8

Grandpa's Grave

Peter Sellers

2:57

9

Africa Today

Peter Sellers

3:56

10

Fare Thee Well

Peter SellersSophia Loren

3:54

11

I Fell in Love With an Englishman

Peter SellersSophia Loren

4:30

12

Any Old Iron

Peter SellersMate's Spoffle GroupFred SpoonsE.P.N.S.

2:54

13

Boiled Bananas and Carrots

Peter SellersAlfred the GrateHis Kings of Callapso

2:19

14

Dipso - Calypso

Peter Sellers

2:55

15

Never Never Land (Ooh-La)

Peter Sellers

2:27

16

Unchained Melody

Peter Sellers

2:52

17

Shadows on the Grass

Peter SellersIrene Handl

6:48

18

Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Peter Sellers

5:59

19

We'll Let You Know

Peter Sellers

3:37

