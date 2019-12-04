Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома Revertere

Revertere

Various Artists

Phunk Traxx  • Электроника, Бег  • 2019

1

It's All Devo (feat. Gerald Casale) (PhunkCrew Mix)

Phunk InvestigationGerald Casale

6:37

2

The Snake King

Subgenetics

7:14

3

Mission

Ucros

5:53

4

Lilth (Unknown El3ment Remix)

Rolann VeierUko JayUnknown El3ment

6:40

5

Rave Dave

Pointless Animals

7:17

6

Disco Mood

Lino Di Meglio

6:32

7

Eternal

Keah

7:42

8

Hard Expectation (Keah Remix)

Phoenix2kxCarles DjKeah

7:58

9

Overdrive (Recycled Beats Rmx)

Alex SilvestriRecycled Beats

6:09

10

Black Bamboo

High Frequency

8:23

11

The Reason (E.L. Remix)

Electro MosquitoEl

6:58

12

She Is The Evol (feat. MISIGII) (Krysenstern Remix)

A.T.A.MOTAMisigiiKrysenstern

7:15

13

More Energy

Andres PowerOutcode

6:57

14

Sanaterium

DMILEJockerLe Roi Carmona

6:19

15

Addiction

Jay Mosley

7:17

16

Anshim (AFRIAT Remix)

HitchcockAfriat

7:03

